Roberts Sr., James Roy

February 14, 1938 - August 6, 2020 James "Jim" Roy Roberts Sr., 82, of Kannapolis, passed away peacefully at his residence Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Feb. 14, 1938, in Wilkes County, to the late William Arnold Roberts and Willie Mae Wyatt Graybeal. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Della Mae Donaldson Roberts, in 2000; and two sisters, Myrtle Jean Aldridge and Navonia Dixon. Jim honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed many career ventures, including truck driving, operating Roberts Landscaping and Fencing, and was a warehouse manager at Independent Beverage. He was a Past Master of Allen-Graham Masonic Lodge #695. He was also a faithful member of Central Baptist Church. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening and sharing his produce with his neighbors. He also loved to play golf and will be fondly remembered for always being a jokester. Jim had a special place in his heart for his dogs, Turbo and Diesel. Those left to cherish his memory include his son, James Roy (Lori) Roberts Jr.; daughter, Rebecca Dawn (Darren) Pettis; grandchildren, Caitlin (Phillip) Hebert, Brandon James Roberts, Lindsey Pettis, and Cameron Pettis; and three great-grandchildren, Kennedy Hebert, Harrison Fox Hebert, and Lennox Goodman, who will all miss him dearly. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 10, at Whitley's Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 11 a.m., with the Revs. Curtis Parker and Mike Edwards officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at Carolina Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim's memory may be made to National Kidney Foundation, 933 Louise Ave., #101B, Charlotte, NC 28204. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
