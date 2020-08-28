November 16, 1930 - August 25, 2020 Billy Ray Rogers, 89, of Kannapolis, went into his heavenly home Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus. Billy Ray was born Nov. 16, 1930, to the late Edward Rogers and Lowe Murph Rogers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy Mae Rogers in 2001; sons, Thomas Rogers and Steve Rogers; two grandsons, Gary Rogers and Kenny Rogers; and two brothers, Bob Rogers and Watt Rogers. Billy Ray worked as an over-hauler at Cannon Mills for over 50 years. He was a life-long member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kannapolis. He loved to piddle in his building, woodworking, fixing things, and building furniture. He loved to socialize and would be sure he spoke to every person in the room. He always made people feel special. Those left to cherish his memory include five grandchildren, Tommy (Carole) Rogers, Dawn Spry, Stevie Rogers, Mark Rogers, and Amy (Darryl) Rogers Woodruff; sister, Evelyn Basinger; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren, who, will all miss him dearly. The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, at Whitley's Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in Whitley's Chapel at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Bennie Burgess officiating. Burial at Carolina Memorial Park will immediately follow the service. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.