Safrit, Karen Marie

December 6, 1953 - July 20, 2020 Karen Safrit, of Kannapolis, began her new journey Monday, July 20, 2020, from Atrium Health Cabarrus after several years of declining health. She was the daughter of Richard G. Schwab and Rosemary K. Schwab of Tonawanda, N.Y. She was preceded in death by her parents and her first born grandchild, Wyatt James Anderson. She is survived by her husband of more than 26 years, Kevin R. Safrit; son, Richard J. Anderson of China Grove and granddaughter, Hayli B. Anderson; daughter, Diane K. Stewart of China Grove and husband, Matt, and grandsons, Parker R. Stewart and River M. Stewart; two sisters, Sharon Gibson (Allen) of Bullhead City, Ariz., and Kathleen Besch (John) of Williamston, N.J. The proudest time of our time together was when she became a "grandma", although her health issues did not allow her to do the things with them as she would have liked to do, she still cherished them greatly. She was a former employee of Philip Morris USA. She loved the Outer Banks of North Carolina and going to Awful Arthur's for great seafood. Per her request there will not be a service, her family will hold a private service at a later time. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com
