Safrit, Lois Geneva Chastain Hinson

August 2, 1931 - August 11, 2020 Lois Geneva Chastain Hinson Safrit, 89, of Salisbury, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Mrs Safrit was born Aug. 2, 1931, in Madison County, Ga., the daughter of the late Luther Gene Chastain and Millie Scarboro Chastain. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Howard J. Hinson; and infant son, Dennis Eugene Hinson; two brothers, J.T. Chastain and Guy Chastain; and two sisters, Mary Parham, and Betty Scarborough. Mrs. Safrit was a resident of the area all her life. She retired from General Electric in Salisbury. She was of Baptist and Lutheran faith. Survivors include her daughter, Deborah "Deb" Julian (Butch) of Salisbury; two sons, Michael "Mike" Hinson (Linda) of Yadkinville, and David Hinson (Frances) of Lexington; grandchildren, Jenny Rea (Jason) of Ellicott City, Md., Jeffrey Haigler (Joy) of Statesville; great-grandson, Logan Bruce; several stepgreat-grandchildren; and brother, Luther G. Chastain Jr. of Landis. Funeral services will be held today (Friday, Aug. 14), at 11 a.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel officiated by the Rev. Mike Motley. She will be laid to rest beside her infant child at Carolina Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., at Whitley's, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Trading Ford Baptist Church, 3600 Long Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
