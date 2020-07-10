Sartain, Jesse Michael

July 2, 2020 Jesse Michael Sartain, 35, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery of Concord is serving the Sartain family.
Service information
Jul 12
Service
Sunday, July 12, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Cabarrus Memorial Gardens
3892 Hwy 73 E
Concord, NC 28025
3892 Hwy 73 E
Concord, NC 28025
