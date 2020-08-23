 Skip to main content
Sheperis, Edward Joseph
Edward Joseph Sheperis, 87, of Concord, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at Cabarrus Memorial Gardens, 3892 Hwy 73 E in Concord, Sunday, Aug. 23, at 2 p.m. cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com

Service information

Aug 23
Service
Sunday, August 23, 2020
2:00PM
Cabarrus Memorial Gardens
3892 Hwy 73 E
Concord, NC 28025
