Sheperis, Edward Joseph

Edward Joseph Sheperis, 87, of Concord, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. A graveside service with full military honors will be held at Cabarrus Memorial Gardens, 3892 Hwy 73 E in Concord, Sunday, Aug. 23, at 2 p.m. cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com
To send flowers to the family of Edward Sheperis, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Aug 23
Service
Sunday, August 23, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Cabarrus Memorial Gardens
3892 Hwy 73 E
Concord, NC 28025
3892 Hwy 73 E
Concord, NC 28025
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.