Shepherd Jr., Charles R.

January 13, 1931 - August 18, 2020 Charles R. Shepherd Jr., 89, of Kannapolis, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at his home. Born Jan. 13, 1931, in Wilkes County, he was the son of the late Charles R. and Gaye Wyatt Shepherd. Charles was a U.S. Army veteran, having served his country honorably during the Korean War. During his working years, Charles was a loom fixer at the former Cannon Mills, retiring in 1993, after 35 years of service. Charles is survived by his wife, Ruth Howell Shepherd; three daughters, Pam Bolick, of Kannapolis, Ellen Hill and husband, Dave, of Salisbury, and Amy Taylor and husband, Steve, of Holden Beach; three sons, Charles M. Shepherd and wife, Sylvia, of China Grove, Tony Shepherd and wife, Kathy, of Las Vegas, Nev., and James Shepherd, of Kannapolis; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Shepherd; brother, Ralph Shepherd; and sister, Bonnie Ratliff. A funeral service to honor Charles' life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, at Whitley's Funeral Chapel, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. Interment with military honors provided by Cabarrus County Honor Guard will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. Pastor Benny Burgess will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

