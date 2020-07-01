July 30, 1942 - June 29, 2020 Mrs. Rebecca Long Shue, 77, of Richfield, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 29, 2020, at her home. A funeral service will be held Friday, July 3, at 2 p.m., at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Pastors Tim Small, Chris Whisenant, and Ronnie Cooper officiating. Burial will follow at West Concord Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Rebecca was born July 30, 1942, in Cabarrus County to the late George "Buck" Washington Long Sr. and Mable Lucille Presley Long. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ira Joesire Shue; brothers, George "Rick" Long, Levard Long. Rebecca was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church for over 35 years, where she was an elder, singer, and member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She took great pride in taking care of her family. She is survived by her daughter, Lorrie Holland and husband, Keith, of Richfield; sons, Tim Shue and wife, Lisa, of Concord, John "Bucky" Shue and wife, Jennifer, of Stanfield, Michael Shue and wife, Michelle, of Richfield; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and sisters, Lathran Helms and Darlene Stegall, of Concord. Memorials may be made to Gospel Light Baptist Church, 232 Green Dr. SW, Concord, NC 28027. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Shue, Rebecca Long
