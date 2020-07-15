Sides, Albert "Al" Edward

December 25, 1934 - July 11, 2020 Mr. Albert "Al" Edward Sides, 85, of Concord, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, July 16, at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Randy Wall. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Thursday, July 16, at the funeral home, prior to the service. Mr. Sides will lie in state at Wilkinson Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., today (Wednesday, July 15). Al was born Dec. 25, 1934, in Concord, to the late Homer J. and Abbie Seamone Sides. He was also preceded in death by six brothers and sisters. Al served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954, where he was stationed in Japan during the Korean conflict. Ann Street United Methodist Church was a large part of Al's life. He served as chairman of the Board of Trustees and as chair of the Pastor Parish Committee for many years. He also had a passion for Atlanta Braves baseball, even having his own "brick" at the new stadium. Al was USSSA certified umpire, enjoying umpiring baseball, softball and basketball games, from church league up to the minor leagues. He retired from Cannon Mills after 46 years and enjoyed spending time on the lawn mower or in his Jeep. He is survived by his wife, Linda Waddell Sides; daughter, LouAnne Sides Alexander (Robert Keith); sons, Perry Randall "Randy" Sides (Jan Melton), Martin Anderson Sides and Cary Dean Sides (Joy Henderson); sisters, Mildred Mullis and Patricia Hallman (Jim); brother, Warnie Sides (Carol); grandchildren, Amber Mullis (Kevin) and David Sides (Katie); Lindsay Gordon (Tyler), Lana Pommerening (Rory), Lacy Keene (Jonathan) and Justin Sides, Brandon Sides; great-grandchildren, Shayla and Landon Mullis, Maddie and Wyatt Gordon, Allie, Jaylee and Hunter Keene, and one on the way; and a number of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ann Street United Methodist Church, 335 Ann St. NW, Concord, NC 28025. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
