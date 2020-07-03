Sides, Dorothy "Carole" Reynolds

November 8, 1944 - June 30, 2020 Dorothy "Carole" Reynolds Sides, 75, of Kannapolis, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her residence, following a period of declining health. Carole was born Nov. 8, 1944, in Caldwell County, a daughter of the late Robert Glenn and Ersie Faye Eller McGuire. She had been employed in retail sales at the Brass Exchange, Kitchen Collection, Bon Worth and Southern Charm in Cannon Village. She attended Friendship Baptist Church. Momma loved her flowers and watching birds in the yard. She loved to sneak food to her grand puppies. Family members left to cherish her memory are her husband of 27 years, Robert Linn Sides of the home; two sons, Ronald Reynolds and Kevin (Heather) Reynolds, all of Kannapolis; a loving friend whom she considered a son, Rafael Pedraza of Kannapolis; one sister, Linda McGuire (Bub) of Kannapolis; and twin brothers, Dene (Ramell) McGuire and Gene (Marlene) McGuire of Kannapolis. She is also survived by her two loving grand pups, Dozer and Lexie. Funeral services to celebrate Carole's life will be held at 11 a.m., today (Friday, July 3), at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel, conducted by the Rev. George Morris. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the funeral. At other times, they will be at the residence. Flowers are welcome and memorial donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
