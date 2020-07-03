Simpson, Garell

June 23, 1952 - June 30, 2020 Mr. Garell Simpson, 68, of Lancaster, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was retired from Mecklenburg County as an electrical inspector. Mr. Simpson is survived by his wife, Debra C. Simpson. Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Simpson.
