Smith, Bobbie McCorkle

July 27, 1929 - July 31, 2020 Bobbie McCorkle Smith, 91, from Kannapolis, passed away at Levine Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville Friday, July 31, 2020. She was born July 27, 1929, to Joe Samuel and Mary Kirkley McCorkle. She married the love of her life, Robert Ervin Smith, Sept. 2, 1946. They were married for 61 years, until his death in Sept. 2007. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jean McManus. Bobbie worked at Carolina Memorial Park for over 20 years. She was a dedicated member of Credit Professionals International and made life-long friends in this organization. She also loved participating in the K. Lee Scott Circle at Mt Olivet United Methodist Church. However, her most important role was that of mother, grandmother and caregiver. She loved with all her heart and always gave to others. She was the heart and soul of our family and we will sincerely miss her every day. Bobbie is survived by four children, Robert Smith Jr. (Julie) of Salisbury, Butch Smith (Kay) of Kannapolis, Eric Smith (Tammy) of Concord, and Mary Smith Cloninger (Kelly) of Charlotte; eight grandchildren, Michelle Ours (Carlin), Robert Smith III (Michelle), Emilee Sidelinker (Adam), Kim Greene (David), Andy Smith (Wendy), Daniel Smith (Wendi), Elaina Cloninger and Leah Cloninger; two sisters, Diane Hamilton, of Marshville and Martha King, of Ivanhoe; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; and special family member, Dennis Bost (Doretha). Memorials may be sent to Mt Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mt Olivet Rd., Concord, NC 28025; or Levine & Dickson Hospice House, 11900 Vanstory Dr., Huntersville, NC 28078. A private family graveside service will be held. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.