Smith, Chief Steven Ray

May 9, 1975 - July 21, 2020 Steven Ray Smith, 45, of Locust, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 25, at Locust First Baptist Church, with the Rev. Tommy Ross, the Rev. Eddie Barbee and Acting Chief Jeff Shew presiding. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening, July 24, at Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Locust from 6 to 8 p.m.
Born May 9, 1975 in Concord, he was the son of the late Danny Boyce Smith and Sandra Kay Hartsell Smith.
Mr. Smith was the Chief of Police for the City of Locust and a member of Locust First Baptist Church. He enjoyed the outdoors; hunting, fishing, camping and grilling out. He dearly loved his family.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Melissa Griffin Smith; daughter, Riley Faith Smith; and son, Hunter Ray Smith, all of the home.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Chris Smith and Keith Smith.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Melissa Smith: Riley & Hunter College Fund at any State Employees Credit Union or mailed to Locust Police Police Department, P.O. Box 190, Locust, NC 28097.
