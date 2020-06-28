Smith, James Cornelius

November 1, 1950 - June 24, 2020 James Cornelius Smith, 69, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord. James was born Nov. 1, 1950, in Concord, to the late Edward Leon Smith and Mary Alice Rowland Smith. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Edward Dunn Smith. There will be no services at this time. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra Jean Spellenberg Smith of the home; and sister, Patricia (Randy) Graham of Concord. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com
