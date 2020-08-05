Smith, Ralph Allen

May 15, 1939 - July 30, 2020 On Thursday, July 30, 2020, Ralph Allen Smith, 81, of Harrisburg, loving husband, father of two daughters, and grandfather of three, passed away peacefully at home, after a valiant battle with a long illness. Mr. Smith was born in Cabarrus County, May 15, 1939, to the late Virgil F. Smith and Mary Ellen Blackwelder Smith. Mr. Smith was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he proudly served his country. He was stationed in San Diego, Calif., and served on an aircraft carrier, ROADRUNNERS U.S.S.PHILIPPINE SEA (CVS-47) in the South Pacific. After returning from the Navy, he married the love of his life, Betty Lou Starnes. Ralph was employed with Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, until his retirement in 2000. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, and the Lions Club of Harrisburg. He served as officers in both establishments. Ralph never met a stranger and helped people in need. He loved giving to the less fortunate. Mr. Smith's true passions in life were spending time with family and friends, listening to bluegrass music, NASCAR racing, charity work, and restoring his beloved 1948 Chevy Coupe street rod. He was a member of the Harrisburg Cruisers. Mr. Smith is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Betty Lou Starnes Smith; daughters, Rhonda Motley and husband, Tim, of Harrisburg, and Teresa Cochran and husband, James of Fort Lawn, S.C.; three grandchildren, Trent Smith and wife, Kimberly, Gregory Hartsock, and Christian Cochran; five great-grandchildren; and a special cousin, Thelma Tucker of Kannapolis - she and her late brothers were more like siblings than cousins. The family will receive friends at Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg, Saturday, Aug. 8, from 1 to 3 p.m., with a drive-thru visitation. The funeral service, officiated by the Rev. David Burnett and Mr. Michael Montgomery, will follow at Hartsell Funeral Home Chapel, at 3:30 p.m. The family of Mr. Smith will be collecting "Dry Goods/Pantry" to support the local food bank in honor of Mr. Smith. Please in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Alzheimer's foundation. A special thanks to his daughters, for giving so selflessly to make sure their Dad felt safe and loved during the last years of his life. He loved you so much and called for you until his death! Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg www.hartsellfh.com
