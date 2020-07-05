Snyder, Tommy Wade

January 13, 1941 - July 3, 2020 Tommy Wade Snyder, 79, of Concord, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. Tommy was born Jan. 13, 1941, in North Wilkesboro to the late Zeb and Dallas Snyder. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by sisters, Jane Pinnix and Imogene Pruitt; and brother, Harold Snyder. Tommy grew up in Wilkes County and attended West Wilkes High School. He retired from Overnight Transportation after 30 years, where he worked as a mechanic. Tommy was a member of Connect Christian Church. He was a loving father, brother, and papaw. Survivors include son, Bryan Snyder and wife, Mandy, of Concord; grandchildren, Caroline and Kyle Snyder; brother, Johnny Snyder and wife, Carolyn, of Wilkesboro; brother, Jim Snyder and wife, Judy, of West Jefferson; brother, Mike Snyder and wife, Becky, of Millers Creek; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 7, at Carolina Memorial Park Kannapolis, officiated by the Rev. James Kuhl. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com
