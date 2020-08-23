Stancil, Hazel Lee

July 17, 1934 - August 22, 2020 Hazel Lee Stancil, 86, of Kannapolis, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at her home.
She was born July 17, 1934, in Barron County, Ga., a daughter of the late James Walter Lee and Dollie Odom Lee.
Hazel worked for Cannon Mills for 35 years as a personnel clerk. She was a member of North Kannapolis Wesleyan church where she loved to go and worship her Lord. Hazel loved reading, shopping and getting on the computer. She also loved going to the beach every year with her family. She was a big fan of UNC Tar Heels basketball and baseball.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 25, at North Kannapolis Wesleyan Church, officiated by the Rev. Joy Garmon. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Concord. Her family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, prior to the services.
Hazel is survived by her husband of 66 years, Johnny D. Stancil; sons, Jeffrey Scott Stancil (Lorie) and Johnny Eric Stancil (Sherrie); daughter, Melanie Ann Stancil Deason (Nelson); grandchildren, Darren Scott Stancil, Jessica Leigh Stancil, Heather Nicole Deason Brannon (Evan) and Cory Drew Deason (Ally); and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to North Kannapolis Wesleyan Church, 312 W 12th St., Kannapolis, NC 28081.
Whitley's Funeral Home
