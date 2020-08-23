 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stancil, Hazel Lee
0 entries

Stancil, Hazel Lee

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Stancil, Hazel Lee

July 17, 1934 - August 22, 2020 Hazel Lee Stancil, 86, of Kannapolis, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at her home.

She was born July 17, 1934, in Barron County, Ga., a daughter of the late James Walter Lee and Dollie Odom Lee.

Hazel worked for Cannon Mills for 35 years as a personnel clerk. She was a member of North Kannapolis Wesleyan church where she loved to go and worship her Lord. Hazel loved reading, shopping and getting on the computer. She also loved going to the beach every year with her family. She was a big fan of UNC Tar Heels basketball and baseball.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 25, at North Kannapolis Wesleyan Church, officiated by the Rev. Joy Garmon. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Concord. Her family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, prior to the services.

Hazel is survived by her husband of 66 years, Johnny D. Stancil; sons, Jeffrey Scott Stancil (Lorie) and Johnny Eric Stancil (Sherrie); daughter, Melanie Ann Stancil Deason (Nelson); grandchildren, Darren Scott Stancil, Jessica Leigh Stancil, Heather Nicole Deason Brannon (Evan) and Cory Drew Deason (Ally); and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to North Kannapolis Wesleyan Church, 312 W 12th St., Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Hazel Stancil as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics