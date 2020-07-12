Stein, Larry Joseph

August 15, 1943 - July 7, 2020 Larry Joseph Stein, 76, of Harrisburg, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Cherokee. He was born Aug. 15, 1943, in Sandusky, Mich., to the late Joseph and Rose Trigger Stein. Larry retired from the U.S. Navy, serving in the Vietnam War and retired as a Chief Petty Officer E-7. He was a mechanic, Volunteer Fireman, and a Cabarrus Co. school bus driver. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, fishing and helping at his church, First Wesleyan Church in Kannapolis. Larry was also a Boy Scout Leader for many years and involved in camps and projects. He was a best friend, loving husband, father, uncle and grandfather; he will be missed dearly. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 28 years, Shirley Stein; nine children, Scott Stein, Jay Atwell III (Rhonda), Donnettia Renfrow, Rebecca Reese, Mary Reese, John Reese, Chester Reese, Jentri Reese, Destiny Myers (Jeremy); sister, Terri Petrella; niece, Ashley Rose; 18 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; cousins; nieces; and nephews. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 14, at 10 a.m., at First Wesleyan Church , 301 Bethpage Rd., in Kannapolis with Pastor Scott Wheeler officiating. The burial will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, at Salisbury National Cemetery with Navy honors. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 13, at Whitley's Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to First Wesleyan Church Building Fund, 301 Bethpage Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28081. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd.
Kannapolis, NC 28083
