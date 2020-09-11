 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stewart, Betty Jeanne Overcash
0 entries

Stewart, Betty Jeanne Overcash

  • 0

December 7, 1928 - September 7, 2020 Betty Jeanne Overcash Stewart, of Concord, took her last breath and fell peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus after a short illness, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Born Dec. 7, 1928, she lived a long and full life of almost 92 years. Betty was a worshiper and servant of The Lord at Kerr St. UMC, in Concord, until her health failed. She was a friend to everyone she met, and she loved her family fiercely. Betty was preceded by her parents, J.C. and Bonnie Dorothy Furr Stewart; sister, Anita Berry; brothers, Joseph and Baxter Stewart; and the love of her life, husband of 57 years, David Taylor Overcash (d. 2004). Betty is survived by her son, David Stewart Overcash and his wife, Lauren; granddaughter, Sarah Overcash all of Clifton, N.J.; niece, Starr Stewart Harrold; nephews, Joseph, John and James Stewart; and grand-nieces and -nephews. A COVID-19 restricted memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 14, at Carolina Memorial Park, in Kannapolis, in the Mausoleum/Chapel, where Betty's earthly remains will be interred in a shared urn with David Taylor Overcash. Hartsell Funeral Home www.hartsellfh.com

Stewart, Betty Jeanne Overcash

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts