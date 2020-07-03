Sutherland Jr., Wade "Randy"

October 19, 1961 - June 30, 2020 Wade "Randy" Sutherland Jr., 59, of China Grove, died unexpectedly Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was born Oct. 19, 1961, in Cabarrus County. He was a successful entrepreneur. Randy was a bee keeper and made his own honey. He and his wife enjoyed fishing, traveling and spending time together, especially with their only grandchild. Randy took great pride in caring for his family and others. Randy was preceded in death by his father, Wade Sutherland Sr. Randy is survived by his mother, Janet Sue Sutherland; wife, Kim Hamel Sutherland; children, Amber Bishop (Jamie) and Ashley Baker (Dale); sisters, Wanda Broadway (Mark) and Angie Hodge (Brian); brother, Kenny Sutherland; and granddaughter, who was his pride and joy, Monroe Bishop. Randy loved his nieces and nephews A celebration of life will be held at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel in Kannapolis Monday, July 6, at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Bobby Sutherland officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m., with a graveside service immediately following at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Please dress casual in Randy's honor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Randy's honor. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
