Swinson, Jeremiah Jacob

April 2, 1981 - August 18, 2020 Jeremiah Jacob Swinson, 39, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Novant-Health Forsyth Medical Center, after a brief illness. Jeremiah is survived by his parents, Perry and Phyllis Linker Swinson of Concord; son, Moses Lee Swinson; sisters, Amanda Swinson and Jessica Swinson; nephews, Nathaniel Murray and Malachi Swinson. Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is serving the Swinson family. Condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralhome.com.
