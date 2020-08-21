 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Swinson, Jeremiah Jacob
0 entries

Swinson, Jeremiah Jacob

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

April 2, 1981 - August 18, 2020 Jeremiah Jacob Swinson, 39, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Novant-Health Forsyth Medical Center, after a brief illness. Jeremiah is survived by his parents, Perry and Phyllis Linker Swinson of Concord; son, Moses Lee Swinson; sisters, Amanda Swinson and Jessica Swinson; nephews, Nathaniel Murray and Malachi Swinson. Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is serving the Swinson family. Condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeremiah Swinson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics