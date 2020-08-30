Todd, Frances

January 24, 1961 - August 27, 2020 Marla Frances Overcash Todd, 59, of China Grove, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, after a period of declining health. Fran was born Jan. 24, 1961, in Iredell County, to the late Demps Ray Overcash Sr. and Blondell Mabel Self Overcash, whom survives. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tommy Todd; and daughter, April Hursey Poteat. Fran loved the Lord and her family above everything else. She enjoyed spending time with her daughter and especially her grandchildren. She was a caring person who always encouraged others. Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Blondell Overcash; three brothers, Demps (Ajai) Overcash Jr., Randy (Ginger) Overcash, and Mark Overcash; stepson, Jay (Kim) Todd; grandchildren, Brennen (Brooklyn) Manus, Brayden Poteat, Brodie Poteat; stepgrandchildren, Nate, Laken, Alex, Gabriel, and Trinity; and two nephews, Destry Overcash and Cameron Overcash. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., today (Sunday, August 30), in the Annex Chapel of Whitley's Funeral Home with the Rev. Demps Overcash officiating. The family will visit with friends after the service. The family welcomes flowers, but prefers small garden dishes and baskets. Please adhere to the state mandate and follow social distancing guidelines. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
