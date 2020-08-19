Torrence, Betty Roberts

June 10, 1944 - August 16, 2020 Betty Roberts Torrence, 76, of Concord, passed away at Atrium Cabarrus, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Funeral services will be held today (Wednesday, Aug. 19), at 2 p.m., at New Hope Worship Center in Concord. The family will be receiving from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Pastors Dale Jenkins and Judy Munger will officiate. A private burial will follow. Betty was born in Cabarrus County June 10, 1944, and her parents were Ralph and Maude Roberts. She was co-owner of Foil's Incorporated along with her husband and son. Betty had a sweet spirit and selfless attitude and expressed love to everyone she met. Her goal in life was to be best wife, mother, grandmother and friend she could possibly be. She strived to be a servant of God and she set a wonderful example for others to follow. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Sonny Torrence; and her son, Bobby Torrence. Mrs. Torrence is survived by her son, Michael Torrence and wife, Shirley, of Concord; grandchildren, Amber Meadows and husband, Richard, of Kannapolis, Erika Robbins and husband, Bradley, of China Grove and Nathanael Torrence and wife, Josie, of Charlotte; and four great-grandchildren, Aubrie, Kyler and Rylan Meadows and Asa Robbins who is on the way. The family would like to express a deep gratitude to Judy Munger for all the loving support and care Betty received over the past six years. Thank you for making her last years the best they could be. Memorials may be made to RAIN Inc., 601 E. 5th St., Suite 470, Charlotte, NC 28202. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
