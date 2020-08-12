Turner, Gary Lamar

February 28, 1945 - August 6, 2020 Mr. Gary Lamar Turner, of High Point, was embraced by his heavenly Father amongst a court of angels, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. The son of the late Samuel Burl Turner and Louise Butner Turner, he was born Feb. 28, 1945, in Gastonia. He was a graduate of Frank L. Ashley High School, attended UNC Chapel Hill, and graduated from Belmont Abby College. Gary started his professional career in the banking industry with First Union National Bank and retired with First Citizens in Winston Salem. Spending over four decades in the industry, he served thousands of customers of whom he developed close business and personal relationships. He was well loved and respected in every community he served. As a young boy, Gary professed his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and served Him faithfully until he was called home. He spent most of his years as a member of the Wesleyan Church where he served as Sunday school teacher, Sunday school Superintendent and member of the Gideons. He was currently a member of Community Bible Church in High Point. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his grandmother, Annie Mae Allen; brother, Buford Turner; and granddaughter, Courtney Turner. Gary's selfless and generous life will be cherished by his beloved wife of 56 years, Peggy Anne Liles Turner; son, Stephen Turner; daughter, Sheila Turner McCorkle and husband, James; son, Kevin Turner; son, Jason Turner and wife, Natalie; grandchildren, Mary Kait Garner, Bailey Turner, Haylee McCorkle, Kaylee Darling, Mikel McCorkle, Jacob Turner, Jackson Turner, Jaxon Turner, Lily Turner and Ives Turner; great-grandchildren, Ro, C.J., Ren, Micah, Malakai and Maxon; sister, Beverly Ann Clemmor and husband, Austin; brother, Dean Turner and wife, Susie and children. The family will receive friends from 3:30 to 4:30 Sunday, Aug. 16, at Community Bible Church, 4125 Johnson St., in High Point. A celebration of life service will follow at 4:45 p.m., with Pastor Aaron Martin and Pastor Deon Parker officiating. Memorial contributions may be gifted to Authora Care (formerly Hospice of Greensboro), 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, North Carolina 27405. Share your remembrances and condolences to Gary's tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive High Point, North Carolina
Service information
3:30PM-4:30PM
4125 Johnson St.
High Point, NC 27265
4:45PM
4125 Johnson St.
High Point, NC 27265
