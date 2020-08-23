Upsher, Mildred Douglas

August 9, 1947 - August 20, 2020 Mildred Douglas Upsher, 73, of Charlie Walker Rd. in Kannapolis, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at her residence. She was born Aug. 9, 1947, in Cabarrus County to the late John Douglas and the late Billie Parks Douglas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Smith. Mildred was educated in the Cabarrus County School System. She was formerly employed at the VA Hospital. Mildred was a former member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church and a current member of Bethel Baptist Church Ministries. A visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 12 to 2 p.m., at Bethel Baptist Church Ministries. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 1 p.m., at Bethel Baptist Church Ministries. Due to Covid-19 Mask must be worn to all services. Those left to cherish her loving memory include her husband, John Upsher of the home; daughter, Keenya Little (Leroy) of Concord; two granddaughters, Kenslie Little and Mikaela Little, both of Concord; eight siblings, Cheryl Douglas of Kannapolis, Macie Blakeney of Kannapolis, John Douglas of Salisbury, Mavis Brooks of Pineville, Michel Hill of Kannapolis, Bruce Douglas of Durham, Billie Hanes of Durham, and Anita Blakeney of Concord; two brothers-in-law, Ronald Blakeney and Bishop Franklin Hanes; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Clark Funeral Home, Inc www.clarkfuneralhomeinc.com
