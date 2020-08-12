Vanderburg, Mary "Ellen"

July 27, 1955 - August 9, 2020 Mary "Ellen" Vanderburg, 65, of Concord, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House of Kannapolis. She was born July 27, 1955, in Charlotte, to the late John Nathan Vanderburg and the late Mae Alex Eury Vanderburg. She is survived by her sister, Doris V. Williams of Kannapolis; brother, John Franklin Vanderburg of Concord; one niece, Meredith Williams and husband, Anthony Wyatt; great-nephew, Damien Williams-Wyatt of Cincinnati, Ohio; cousin, Joyce Owen (Sheff) of Mt. Pleasant; and numerous cousins and friends. Ellen held a Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology from N.C. State University, and worked most of her life in the hospitality industry. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, her pet family and volunteering. She was a master gardener in Cabarrus County for many years and enjoyed teaching day campers the joy of gardening during the summers at the Discovery Garden camp program, held at Frank Liske Park in Concord. She enjoyed volunteering for the Cabarrus County Humane Society, the Red Cross Blood Drive, Hospice of Cabarrus County and her church, Center United Methodist. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tucker Hospice House, Cabarrus County Humane Society or to Center United Methodist Church of Concord. The family thanks the staff at Morningside of Concord and Tucker Hospice House for their gentle and loving care of Ellen. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold a memorial service at a later date to celebrate her life. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.