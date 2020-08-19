Vaughn, James Walter

September 23, 1930 - August 17, 2020 James Walter Vaughn, 89, of Kannapolis, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 23, 1930, in Comer, Ga., a son of the late Floyd and Elsie Collins Vaughn. James retired from Concord Telephone Company after 37 years as a warehouseman. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War serving in Germany for three years. James was an avid NASCAR fan and Kannapolis Intimidators fan. He also loved traveling with his wife, Louise through the years. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Salisbury. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 21, at Carolina Memorial Park (Cherry Section) officiated by the Rev. Jerome M. Cloninger. His family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home, prior to the service. James is survived by his wife of 64 years, Louise Morrow Vaughn; his sister, Loretta McDowell of Hickory; and a number of nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church Family Life Center, 3020 Grace Lutheran Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
