March 16, 1947 - June 28, 2020 Mr. Verman Carldon "Wally" Wallace, 73, of Comer, Ga., formerly of Concord, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his home. Mr. Wallace was born in Concord, March 16, 1947, son of the late Ronday Verman Wallace and the late Elsie Newsome Wallace. He was a 50 year retiree having worked in the Fire Sprinkler Industry and was a member of the Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Comer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Smith Wallace. Survivors include his sons, Mike (Teresa) Wallace of Comer, Ga., Darrell (Jennifer) Wallace of Comer, Ga., Christopher Wallace of North Carolina and Brian Wallace of Kannapolis; daughter, Kelly (Randy) Vaughn of Royston, Ga.; brothers, David Wallace and Monroe Wallace both of Kannapolis; sisters, Janet Barnette of Kannapolis, and Polly Mangum of China Grove; 20 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral services for Mr. Wallace will be held at Cedar Grove Baptist Church at 2 p.m., on today (Wednesday, July 1), with the Rev. Reggie Vaughn officiating. Interment will follow in David's Home Church Cemetery in Comer. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m., until funeral hour, Wednesday afternoon. The family is at the home. Pruitt Funeral Home of Royston, Ga. www.pruittfhroyston.com
Wallace, Carldon "Wally"
