Wallace, Joseph Baxter "Fats"

Mr. Joseph Baxter "Fats" Wallace, 73, of China Grove, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at NOVANT-Rowan Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, after a period of declining health. Born March 3, 1947, in Darlington County, S.C., Fats was the son of the late James Leslie Wallace and Thyra Louise Gainey Wallace. He was a longtime member of Faith Baptist Church in Kannapolis where he spent much time with the bus ministry. Fats spent the earlier part of his career working in production for Cannon Mills. Later, he worked in construction and was an excellent painter. Fats absolutely loved to cook and his family loved it when he cooked for them. He was famous for his salmon patties, chicken and rice and especially his dressing. In his younger years, he loved to impress people with "holding back" muscle cars and he was a real jokester. He really enjoyed watching the "old" movies and spending time with his family. Those left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Clifton Wallace and James "Jimmy" Wallace Jr. He also leaves behind his sisters, Betty Sobacki and Debra Weatherford; and his nieces and nephews. A visitation for Fats will be held Saturday, Sept. 5, from 12 to 1 p.m., at Faith Baptist Church, 904 Chipola St. in Kannapolis. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., officiated by the Rev. James Pauley. Burial will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery in China Grove immediately following the service. Advantage Funeral and Cremation of Landis www.advantage-landis.com