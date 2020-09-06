Wash, Shirley Carolyn

Shirley Carolyn Wash was born Jan. 1, 1934, in Concord. She started life as a fiery red-headed farm girl and never lost that spirit. She graduated from Odell High School in 1952, and then graduated from Lees McCrae College, before starting her first career as an X-Ray technician. She married Lt. William "Bill" Wash in October 1955 and embraced the role of officer's wife. Shirley gave birth to two sons, William Bishop Jr. and Glenn Douglas, and later maintained the household, while her husband served three tours overseas, including a year in Vietnam. She was very active in the military community, volunteering, raising her two boys and eventually returned to her career in healthcare. Shirley returned to school for her certification as an ultrasound technician and worked at Scott & White for several years, where her wonderfully mischievous sense of humor helped brighten the lives of her patients and all those who knew her. She raised her sons with a similar sense of fun and adventure. When Shirley and Bill retired on a small ranch near Florence, Texas, Shirley started her own business, raising miniature horses. She and Bill were warmly welcomed into the Florence community, where they made many good friends and enjoyed volunteering for the local Fire Department, Friendship Days and other local organizations. They attended the local United Methodist Church and the Maxdale Cowboy Church. Shirley is survived by her loving family, sons, William Bishop Wash Jr. and Glenn Douglas Wash; brother, Tommy Hartsell; daughters-in-law, Dianna and Esther; grandchildren, Stephanie, Tyler, Bishop, Erin, Matthew, and Jordan. Ted Dickey Funeral Home