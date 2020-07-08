White, Bobby Ray
0 entries

White, Bobby Ray

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

April 6, 1928 - July 5, 2020 Mr. Bobby Ray White, 92, of Concord, passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 5, 2020. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 10, at 11 a.m., at Carolina Memorial Park with the Rev. Jerry Hagler officiating. Mr. White will lie-in-state at Wilkinson Funeral Home Thursday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bobby was born April 6, 1928, in Cabarrus County, a son of the late Scott White and Gladys Blackwelder White. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Andrews White; sons, Stephen and Allen White; a granddaughter, Shawn White; great-granddaughter, Stephanie Ennis; and brothers, Earl, Bill, Mike and Clyde. Bobby enjoyed working on tractors, tinkering, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a U.S. Navy veteran Survivors include his granddaughters, Renee Burgesser (Troy), Christy Foriska (Joe); great-grandchildren, Ty Burgesser, Andrew Burgesser (Taylor), Dylan Ennis (Ashleigh), Joey and Jackson Foriska; great-great-grandchildren, Waylon Burgesser and Corbin Ennis; sisters, Carol Drye (Clyde) and Lillian Griffin; special friend, Ruby Pressley; and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving relatives. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

+1 
White, Bobby Ray
+1 
White, Bobby Ray
To send flowers to the family of Bobby White, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 9
First Visitation
Thursday, July 9, 2020
10:00AM-4:00PM
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Dr. NE
CONCORD, NC 28025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the First Visitation begins.
Jul 10
Service
Friday, July 10, 2020
11:00AM
Carolina Memorial Park
601 Mt Olivet Rd
KANNAPOLIS, NC 28083
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics