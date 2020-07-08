White, Bobby Ray

April 6, 1928 - July 5, 2020 Mr. Bobby Ray White, 92, of Concord, passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 5, 2020. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 10, at 11 a.m., at Carolina Memorial Park with the Rev. Jerry Hagler officiating. Mr. White will lie-in-state at Wilkinson Funeral Home Thursday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bobby was born April 6, 1928, in Cabarrus County, a son of the late Scott White and Gladys Blackwelder White. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Andrews White; sons, Stephen and Allen White; a granddaughter, Shawn White; great-granddaughter, Stephanie Ennis; and brothers, Earl, Bill, Mike and Clyde. Bobby enjoyed working on tractors, tinkering, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a U.S. Navy veteran Survivors include his granddaughters, Renee Burgesser (Troy), Christy Foriska (Joe); great-grandchildren, Ty Burgesser, Andrew Burgesser (Taylor), Dylan Ennis (Ashleigh), Joey and Jackson Foriska; great-great-grandchildren, Waylon Burgesser and Corbin Ennis; sisters, Carol Drye (Clyde) and Lillian Griffin; special friend, Ruby Pressley; and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving relatives. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Service information
10:00AM-4:00PM
100 Branchview Dr. NE
CONCORD, NC 28025
11:00AM
601 Mt Olivet Rd
KANNAPOLIS, NC 28083
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.