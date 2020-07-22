Whitley, Chase Andrew Winfield

August 28, 1940 - July 13, 2020 Chase Andrew Winfield Whitley, 79, formerly of Kannapolis, passed away at his daughter's home in Winston-Salem, Monday, July 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Aug. 28, 1940, in Stanly County, a son of the late Clifford Lee Whitley and Alma Thompson Whitley. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Ann (Sallie) Caudle Whitley; sons, Todd Whitley and Shohn Whitley; and siblings, Hettie Campbell, Pauline Melton, Susie Barker, Betty Ranson and Grayham Whitley. Chase was a nationally known artist, sculptor and designer. Over many years, his artistic career developed beginning as a package and towel designer at Cannon Mills to exhibiting and teaching sculpture in St. Petersburg, Russia. He later opened his first gallery, the 'Crow's Nest Gallery' in Kannapolis, followed by CAWW Studio out of his home. A celebration of Chase's life will be held at 2 p.m., today (Wednesday, July 22), at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Tyler Tankersley, Pastor of Ardemore Baptist Church. Chase is survived by his daughter, Kelly Whitley Plott; grandchildren, Sarah Meghan Chapman, Sydney Plott, Collin Plott, Destiny Farmer, Shohna Whitley, Jacob Whitley, Mackenzie Georgia and Jordan Haney; great-grandchildren, Elijah Chapman, Ezra Nunn, Anson Farmer and Autrey Farmer; and siblings, Robert Whitley, Ernest Whitley and Judy Tyner. Memorials may be made to Community Home Care & Hospice. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
