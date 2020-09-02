Whitley, John Matthew

October 23, 1956 - August 29, 2020 John Matthew Whitley, of Kannapolis, entered into heaven Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, joining his beloved mother, Johnette Whitley, and late wife, Elizabeth Whitley. He was born Oct. 23, 1956, to Johnette and William L. (Bill) Whitley Sr., of Kannapolis. John proudly grew up in Kannapolis, graduating with great friends from A.L. Brown High School. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Biology from UNC Charlotte, a Master of Science in Neuroscience and Anatomy from Wake Forest University, a Ph.D. in Neuroscience and Anatomy from Wake Forest University, and his M.D. from the Bowman Gray School of Medicine at Wake Forest University. John completed fellowship training at The George Washington School of Medicine. He, then, relocated to Georgia to complete a general surgery internship and a neurological surgery residency at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta. Dr. John Whitley made a difference in the lives of his patients throughout his career. John was known for his determination, his many accolades, adventurous spirit, his full laugh and great stories. He cherished his childhood with his brothers and sister. John adored his parents and found joy in watching his grandchildren grow. He loved movies, boating, scuba diving, flying helicopters, Christmas morning, family meals and to talking to all the people he met along the way. No place he ever lived could compare to how he felt about Kannapolis. Surviving John are his father, William L. (Bill) Whitley Sr. of Kannapolis; daughter and son-in-law, Alyson and Jay Hodgkin, of Southern Pines, along with his favorite grandchildren, Ava, Eason and Reeves Hodgkin; his son, Ashton Finley; siblings, William L. Whitley Jr., David and wife, Hope Whitley, and Jane L. Whitley, all of Kannapolis; nieces and nephews, Elizabeth Whitley, Sarah and Ali Ciblak, Andrew and Brad Whitley-Williams, Alexandra and Greyson Medley, Patrick Whitley, Anthony and Lauren Antinucci, Madeleine Antinucci, Arianna Antinucci, Evan John Matthew Antinucci, Kendyl Denson, Kaisyn Denson, Lori and Greg Whitcomb, Kristi and Dan Huntsberger; great-nieces, Lyla Hope Medley, Aubrey Whitcomb and great-nephews, Ezra Antinucci and Owen Whitcomb. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 3, at Whitley's Funeral Home Main Chapel. His family and friends will receive friends afterward at Whitley's Funeral Home Annex Chapel. Burial was private at Carolina Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a Humane Society of your choice. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com