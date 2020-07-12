Whitten, Betty Jean

November 20, 1931 - July 9, 2020 Betty Jean Whitten, 88, of Concord, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at St. Andrew's Assisted Living Center. Born Nov. 20, 1931, in Iredell County, she was the daughter of the late Flake and Sarah Riley Kerr. Her beloved husband, William "Wimp" Whitten, preceded her in death Nov. 7, 2016. Betty spent her working years as a supervisor at the former Cannon Mills. She loved shopping and was a huge Carolina Tar Heels' fan. Betty was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church of Kannapolis as well as a member of Wesley Fellowship. Perhaps her greatest accomplishment was being a terrific mom to her son, Jeff. Betty is survived by her son, Jeff Whitten of Kannapolis; special friends, Vickie and Brandi Voncannon; and her furbaby, Coco. A graveside service to honor Betty's life will be held Friday, July 17, at 11 a.m., at Carolina Memorial Park. Pastor Chris Wallace will officiate. The family would like to extend special thanks and gratitude to all of the staff at St. Andrew's Assisted Living Center for the care they provided to Betty during her time there. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests memorials be made to St. Andrew's Assisted Living Center, 246 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord, NC 28025. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
