April 1, 1926 - June 28, 2020 Mary C. "Betty" Wilhelm, of Kannapolis, formerly of China Grove, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. Born April 1, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Rufus and Mary Benson Cartner. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joe Wilhelm, in 1979. During her working years, Betty was employed by Hoechst Celanese. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed sending cards out to those who were unable to attend services at Jackson Park United Methodist Church. Betty is survived by a son, Larry Wilhelm and wife, Cindy, of Kannapolis; daughter, Cindy Karlowitsch and husband, Al, of Maiden; four grandchildren, Beth Jones, Alfred Karlowitsch and wife, Glenda, Katie Queen and husband, Clyde, and Ashley Sigmon and husband, Brett; and five great-grandchildren, Bailey, Rees, and Taylor Jones, McKenzie Karlowitsch and Emma Sigmon. A celebration of "MawMaw" Betty's life will be held Thursday, July 2, at 11 a.m., at Whitley's Funeral Chapel, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. in Kannapolis. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park, Kannapolis. Pastor Troy Wilhelm will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service. The family asks that memorials be made to Jackson Park UMC, 715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis, NC 28083; or Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Wilhelm, Mary C. "Betty"
