Wilhelm, Selma

Mrs. Selma Geneva Starnes Wilhelm, 91, of Kannapolis, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at her home. A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, June 27, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Troy Wilhelm will officiate. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will not receive friends due to the COVID-19 virus. The family requests that all persons attending the services for Mrs. Wilhelm to please wear a mask or face covering. Mrs. Wilhelm was born Sept. 2, 1928, in Monroe. She was a daughter of the late William Correll Starnes and Ollie Geneva Montgomery Starnes. Selma graduated from A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis and attended Pfeiffer College in Misenheimer. She once worked as secretary for Miss Louise Harkey, the first Administrator of the Cabarrus Memorial Hospital School of Nursing (now Atrium Health Cabarrus) in Concord. She also served the teachers and children of the Kannapolis City Schools as school secretary at McIver School, Fred L. Wilson Elementary School and as a teacher assistant at Jackson Park Elementary School. She was a member of Jackson Park United Methodist Church in Kannapolis and a leader of the Jet Set Group at the church. Selma was a devoted wife and mother, enjoyed being in her kitchen, her garden or traveling in the RV with John, and their grandchildren in tow. She looked forward to attending the yearly ship reunion of the World War II, USS El Dorado crew, and spending Christmas time in New York City with her daughters. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Flowe Correll Starnes Goodman; and brother, Billy Eugene Starnes. Mrs. Wilhelm is survived by her husband, John Edward Wilhelm; children, Ronald Edward Wilhelm (Kathia), Jerry Allen Wilhelm (Sally), Vickie Lynn Wilhelm (Grace), John Thomas Wilhelm (Jane), William Jeff Wilhelm and Robin Luanne Wilhelm Lyon (Bob); 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Memorials may be sent to Jackson Park United Methodist Church, 715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis, NC 28083; or Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. The family would like to express their appreciation to caregivers, Myra Bentley and the staff at Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com
Wilhelm, Selma
To plant a tree in memory of Selma Wilhelm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(1) entry
Vicky - I'm so sorry for your loss. Peace to you during this difficult time.
Londa Strong
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.