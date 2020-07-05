Wilkerson, Verna Estella

November 6, 1928 - July 3, 2020 Verna Estella Wilkerson, 91, of Kannapolis, went home to be with her lord and savior Friday, July 3, 2020, at her home in Kannapolis, after a period of declining health surrounded by those who loved her the most. Verna was born Nov. 6, 1928, in Cabarrus County, to the late Albert Britton Patterson Sr. and the late Myrtle Elizabeth Cline Patterson. Verna was a 1945 graduate of Winecoff High School and worked for many years as a seamstress at Terry Products in Kannapolis. She served for over 25 years as the treasurer of Keller United Church of Christ, where she was a lifelong member and faithful Christian woman. Verna loved to read her bible and loved the books written by the late Billy Graham. Verna was a very talented seamstress and she could knit or crochet almost anything. She had an amazing talent for painting her wooden crafts and left many of those items for her family to treasure. She loved the outdoors, gardening, and going on walks with her sister Mildred when she was still able to do so. Verna was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of more than 65 years, Bobby McKenzie Wilkerson; only child, Rickard "Rick" David Wilkerson; and brother, A.B. Patterson Jr. Those left to cherish her memory are her only grandchild, Brian David Wilkerson and wife, Cheryl of Kannapolis; great-granddaughter, Hailey Peterson and husband, Erin of Morganton, great-grandson, Brad Miller of San Diego, Calif.; great-great-grandson, Jaxon Miller of Morganton; and her sister and lifelong best friend, Mildred Patterson Barringer of Kannapolis; along with many nieces and nephews. She was the best grandmother, mother, wife, sister and friend that anyone could ever ask for and will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral services to celebrate Verna's life will be at Whitley's Funeral Home Wednesday July 8, at 2 p.m. The Rev. Joel Locklear of Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church will officiate. The family will recieve friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow in Carolina Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials can be made to Hospice of Cabarrus County, 50003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28083. Whitley"s Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
