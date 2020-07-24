Wilson, Charles "Eddy"

Mr. Charles Eddy Wilson, 71, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. A funeral service is scheduled for 4 p.m., Sunday, July 26, at Kannapolis Church of God. Dr. Greg Sloop and the Rev. Ken Hudson will officiate. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:45 p.m., Sunday, July 26, at the church. The service will be livestreamed on the church website at www.kcog.org, and click on the livestream button. Eddy was born July 2, 1949, in Toombs County, Ga. He was the son of the late Thomas E. Wilson and Norma Jean Rustin Wilson. He received his bachelor's degree from Lee University and Master of Music degree from Winthrop University. He was a Music Professor at East Coast Bible College. He was also the Minister of Music for multiple churches with his last being Kannapolis Church of God, where he was a member. Throughout his career, Eddy's love for music was expressed through teaching his students, orchestrating music, leading choirs and performing with local musical organizations. Eddy is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy Lee Wilson; daughter, Kathy Cronin and husband, Garret, of Mt. Pleasant; daughter, Laura Holt and husband, Jason, of Davidson; sister, Lisa Lemley and husband, Lugh, of Calhoun, Tenn.; five grandchildren, Alex, Aubrey, Abbey, Leah and Charlotte, whom he dearly loved; and a large extended family. Eddy loved being with his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Kannapolis Church of God, Music Department, 2211 West A St., Kannapolis, NC 28081. The family requests that masks be worn to enter the visitation and funeral. Please follow social distancing measures as well. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com
