Winecoff, Martha Marie Bost

March 4, 1930 - July 13, 2020 Martha Marie Bost Winecoff, 90, of Davidson, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House. Born March 4, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Bessie Karriker Bost. Marie came from humble beginnings. As one of 12 children, she was born into a family of sharecroppers that traveled, farming different plots of land. She attended Odell School and married her sweetheart, Jack Winecoff. During her working years, Marie was employed for over 25 years at Troutman Shirt Company until it closed. She later worked for and retired from T&N Manufacturing in Davidson. Marie took great pride in her home and caring for her family. There was always something cooking in "Mamaw's" house, especially for her two beloved grandchildren and their friends. At the age of 90, she was still driving to familiar places like the Oak Ave. Food Lion and her hairdresser, Ann Hurd. Our family would like to express our gratitude to both for the love and compassion they always showed her. Marie is survived by her son, Rodney Winecoff and his wife, Karen, of Kannapolis; two grandchildren, Lindsay Medford and husband, Daniel, of Wilmington, and Jesse Winecoff and wife, Lauren, of Mint Hill; sister, Dolly Anderson of Sherman, Texas; brother, Perry Lee Bost; and friend, Evelyn Roseman, of Kannapolis. Aside from her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack, Dec. 23, 2003; and her siblings, Zelda Measimer, Raymond Bost, Ruby Bost, Homer Bost, Vera Corriher, Thedia Bost, Melvin Bost, Paul Allen Bost, and Reba Bost. A funeral service to honor Marie's life will be held Thursday, July 16, at 2 p.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. Pastor Sammy Pierce will officiate. Interment will follow in Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery, 18841 Davidson-Concord Rd., Davidson, NC 28036. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Hopewell Baptist Church at the aforementioned address. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
