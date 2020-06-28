Yancey, Lucille

April 8, 1943 - June 25, 2020 Lucille D. Davis Bittle Yancey, 77, of Kannapolis, went into her heavenly home Thursday, June 25, 2020. Lucille was born April 8, 1943 in Murphy, to the late Ira Davis and Anna Lou Grogan Allen Davis Rhodes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Bittle, Charles Ingle and Joe Yancey; daughter, Anita Sutton; and her brothers, Robert Allen, Hillard Davis and James Rhodes. Lucille was a faithful member of New Covenant Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, her church, church family, and her family, no matter how hard it got to cope. She attended A. L. Brown High School, and worked for China Grove Cotton Mill and others. Lucille loved doing her word-search puzzles and watching TV. She loved going to singings with her special friend, William Harrington and taking rides with him to the lake. Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Randall Bittle (Rhonda), Darrell Bittle, Jeff Bittle and Mike Bittle; daughter, Debra Mullen (Jimmy); grandchildren, Shannon Bittle, Greg Thompson, Amanda Smith (Brian), Angel Bittle, Isabella Bittle, Chasty Graham, Kayla Graham, Chase Hudson, Mikela Bonino and Haley Gree; numerous great-grandchildren; her special friend, William Harrington; her beloved pet Chloe; brothers, Buddy Rhodes (Bernice) and David Rhodes (Pat); sisters, Marie Allman (Lee) and Janelle Lee; and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her siblings, especially the ones that have been so close and cared for her. We will meet again. The family will receive friends Monday, June 29, at Whitley's Funeral Home from 12 to 1 p.m. The funeral service will begin in the chapel at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Bob Edwards officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at Carolina Memorial Park. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
