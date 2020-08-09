You have permission to edit this article.
Young, Connie Jean Helms
Young, Connie Jean Helms

February 17, 1942 - August 4, 2020 Connie Jean Helms Young, 78, of Kannapolis, passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 4, 2020, at Pruitt Health in Harrisburg, following a period of declining health. Born Feb. 17, 1942, in Cabarrus County, Connie was the daughter of the late B.E. Helms and Phyllis VanHoy Helms Lippard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Barry Helms. Connie was a 1960 graduate of A.L. Brown High, and had worked for Eastern Airlines in Charlotte, where she was a reservations specialist. Mrs. Young had lived in Mecklenburg County for many years before moving back to Kannapolis to be closer to her mother. She had a great love for all animals and was of the Methodist faith. Family members include her niece, Laurie Helms Beaver; her great-niece, Lilly Beaver; and her sister-in-law, Martha Helms, all of Kannapolis; cousins, Tim (Ginger) Harris of Albemarle, Susan Edwards of Flat Rock and the Helms cousins; and extended family members. No services are scheduled at this time. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

