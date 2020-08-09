Young, Connie Jean Helms

February 17, 1942 - August 4, 2020 Connie Jean Helms Young, 78, of Kannapolis, passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 4, 2020, at Pruitt Health in Harrisburg, following a period of declining health. Born Feb. 17, 1942, in Cabarrus County, Connie was the daughter of the late B.E. Helms and Phyllis VanHoy Helms Lippard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Barry Helms. Connie was a 1960 graduate of A.L. Brown High, and had worked for Eastern Airlines in Charlotte, where she was a reservations specialist. Mrs. Young had lived in Mecklenburg County for many years before moving back to Kannapolis to be closer to her mother. She had a great love for all animals and was of the Methodist faith. Family members include her niece, Laurie Helms Beaver; her great-niece, Lilly Beaver; and her sister-in-law, Martha Helms, all of Kannapolis; cousins, Tim (Ginger) Harris of Albemarle, Susan Edwards of Flat Rock and the Helms cousins; and extended family members. No services are scheduled at this time. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.