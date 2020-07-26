Yow, James Larry

Mr. James Larry Yow, 82, of Kannapolis, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Brian Center Cabarrus. A funeral service is scheduled for 12 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, at Centerview Baptist Church. The Rev. Willie Rash will officiate. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends from 11 to 11:45 a.m., Tuesday, at the church, prior to the service. Social distancing is to be practiced throughout the visitation and service. Mr. Yow was born May 19, 1938, in Concord. He was a son of the late Jesse James Yow and Jessie Scott Yow. He was a very active member of Centergrove Baptist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from Rexam after 27 years employment as an electrician and maintenance supervisor and also was a classic car collector. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Billie Yow Bost, Bertie Yow Hartsell and Lillian Yow Furr; and brother, Ira Thomas Yow. James is survived by wife, Allie Eleanor Coley Yow; four children, Sandra Yow Morris and husband, David, of Clover, S.C., James Larry Yow Jr. of Las Vegas, Nev., Rene Baker and husband, Paul, of Mooresville and Suzanne Lentz and husband, Daniel, of Kannapolis; five grandchildren, Andrew Baker and wife, Sarah, Alex Baker, Ashley Morris, Ali Lentz and Anna Lentz; a great-grandson, Rowe Burgess; and two stepgrandchildren, Adrienne Morris Burgess and husband, Thomas, and Hayley Morris Robinson and husband, Justin. Memorials may be sent to Centerview Baptist Church, 415 Walter St., Kannapolis, NC, 28083; or Gideons International Kannapolis Camp, P.O. Box 52, Kannapolis, NC 28082. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com
