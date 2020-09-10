Of all the holidays, we owned Halloween

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The Independent Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

It’s bad enough when someone rips off my work, but when someone rips off my work and rips it to shreds, I feel obliged to leap into action to salvage what little is left of my journalistic integrity and literary reputation.

Let’s get to leaping.

Recently, a friend sent me a link to a website on which my name was prominently featured.

“This has your column on it,” she said. “Well, it’s sort of your column.”

The website was for something called Bnsds Fashion World. There indeed was a column I had written — sort of — back in November 2018. To the best of my recollection, I received no compensation — no money, no fancy underwear, no autographed photos of Bnsds fashion models, nothing — for use of this column.

To make matters worse, this column — which I am almost certain I originally wrote in English — appeared to have been fed into a language translation app and spit back out onto the website. Anyone reading it would say, “How on Earth does this person hold down a job at a newspaper?”