Omicron variant sets new COVID-19 records, what to expect next

North Carolina has seen a steep rise in new COVID-19 cases over the past week due to Omicron, setting firsts for the state and local COVID numbers.
As of Thursday Jan. 6, the state reached a new peek for new COVID-19 cases in a single day with 24,292 cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Over the New Year weekend, cases began to rise reaching numbers just under 20,000. As the first week in January continued, so did the rise in cases.
The state also saw a new record for the percent positive in cases. NCDHHS stated as of Thursday that 30.1% of tests are reporting positive. This is six times more than the target percent positive of 5%.
The Cabarrus Health Alliance has also reported increased numbers in the county. Currently the county's percent positive is sitting at 27.2% and hospital numbers have climbed back up to triple digits with 113 people admitted due to COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Dr. Katie Passaretti, vice president and enterprise chief epidemiologist for Atrium Health, and Dr. Amina Ahmed, pediatric infectious disease expert and epidemiologist at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital, discussed what the omicron variant may bring in the coming weeks.
One of the major concerns is the timing. Omicron arrived during the holidays, a time where transmission is high and respiratory viruses spread.
"The timing is just terrible, right after the holidays when we are seeing transmission and we are going back to school," Ahmed said.
Passeratti explained that the healthcare system is seeing an increase in other respiratory viruses right now and even some cases where people have tested positive for COVID-19 and another respiratory virus such as the flu.
"Again, the same things are preventative for all of these, it's staying home when you are sick, masking when you're in settings especially indoor settings, poor ventilation and a lot of other people. Those mitigation strategies really are important right now," Passaretti said.
Right now, the hospital numbers show that the variant may be less severe, as reports claim. While hospital admissions have gone up, there hasn't been a marked increase in ICU admission, Passaretti said. But for those who are in the ICU, one thing is still true, the vast majority of patients are unvaccinated.
"The vast, vast majority of hospitalizations in ICU stays continue to be in unvaccinated individuals," she said. "Almost no admissions are in people that have been fully boosted and have a normal immune system. It is on the order of less than 5%–10% of those fully vaccinated without a booster for people currently in ICU stay."
With this variant, Passaretti expects a different trajectory than Delta.
"What we anticipate with the very high transmissibility patterns with omicron is that we are seeing steeper increases than we have ever seen before in a shorter time frame, and I expect we will turn that corner a bit quicker than we have seen with past variants," she said.
She predicted that the peek will hit in mid January as opposed to taking a month or more. But that high transmissibility comes with its own set of problems. With so many people testing positive, it can pose a problem to the healthcare system and potentially cause more resource shortages. Right now, Passaretti said it is a wait and see situation.
Ahmed also had concerns about the variant's transmissibility for school-age children. This virus is hitting right as kids are heading back to classrooms.
"National positive cases in children have exceeded what has been seen to this point in the pandemic," Ahmed said.
At the end of December 2021, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported that over 325,000 child COVID-19 cases were reported for the last week in December. That is a significant increase from the 199,000 added cases reported the week ending Dec. 23.
Ahmed said what is seen in adults lags in children by about one to two weeks, so she anticipates the number of pediatric cases here to increase in the coming weeks. She is also concerned about Multisystem inflammatory syndrome, one of the most severe consequences of COVID-19 in children.
Ahmed reiterated that children tend to be silent spreaders and the vast majority show little to no symptoms. But with such a high transmissibility, complications are possible.
She also wondered about the duration of the variant in schools, due to some of the area's school systems forgoing mask requirements.
The CDC also expanded the eligibility of the Pfizer-BioNTech booster doses this week to include 12- to 15- years-old. The CDC now recommends that adolescents age 12 to 17 years old receive a booster shot five months after their initial vaccination series.
One other major point of concern is testing. Finding a test anywhere in the country right now can be difficult at best. Governor Roy Cooper signed Executive Order No. 245 this week issuing statewide standing orders to facilitate COVID-19 testing, COVID-19 vaccinations, and the administration of therapeutic treatments to prevent or treat COVID-19, including monoclonal antibody treatments and newly authorized therapeutic treatments.
Passeratti said that Atrium plans to expand testing but the healthcare system is trying to balance resources, and she didn't give any specifics.
Passeratti also asked that patients in need of a test not seek out an emergency departments for testing purposes. She said the emergency departments are already stretched thin with, not only respiratory virus-related illnesses, but also every-day needs. She said there is a place to locate COVID-19 testing available online through Atrium Health. It is located here: https://bit.ly/atriumhealthtesting