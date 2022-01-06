Omicron variant sets new COVID-19 records, what to expect next

One of the major concerns is the timing. Omicron arrived during the holidays, a time where transmission is high and respiratory viruses spread.

"The timing is just terrible, right after the holidays when we are seeing transmission and we are going back to school," Ahmed said.

Passeratti explained that the healthcare system is seeing an increase in other respiratory viruses right now and even some cases where people have tested positive for COVID-19 and another respiratory virus such as the flu.

"Again, the same things are preventative for all of these, it's staying home when you are sick, masking when you're in settings especially indoor settings, poor ventilation and a lot of other people. Those mitigation strategies really are important right now," Passaretti said.

Right now, the hospital numbers show that the variant may be less severe, as reports claim. While hospital admissions have gone up, there hasn't been a marked increase in ICU admission, Passaretti said. But for those who are in the ICU, one thing is still true, the vast majority of patients are unvaccinated.