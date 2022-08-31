One suspect in hospital, two in custody in officer-involved shooting at Concord Mills Mall

CONCORD MILLS - One suspect is in critical condition and two others are in custody following an incident at Concord Mills Mall midday Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to the Concord Police Department.

The injured suspect was shot by police who were returning fire, according to Major Todd McGhee from the CPD Operations Bureau, who spoke at a media briefing Wednesday afternoon. Names of the suspects or the officers involved have not been released.

The incident began when a credit card was reported stolen at a Concord Mills store. The victim called 9-1-1 and provided a description of the suspects and location of where they were, McGhee said.

The two responding officers arrived and quickly located the suspects outside the mall. McGhee said the suspects ran back into mall away from police and the officers gave chase.

"At the end of the foot pursuit one of the three suspects produced a handgun," McGhee said. "At this point one of the officers said over the radio that one of the suspect had a gun and both officers gave multiple commands to drop the weapon.

"Instead of complying, the suspect with the gun fired a shot, at least one, at the officers. The officers pursued the suspect into the construction area where he fired a shot, the bullet striking the ground just in front the officers."

Both officers then returned fire at the suspect, striking the suspect, McGhee said.

After the suspect was shot, officers called for EMS and provided first aid. The suspect was flown to the Atrium Medical Center in Charlotte in critical condition. The other two suspects who fled from officers were located later outside the mall and have been taken into custody, McGhee said.

Shortly after this incident happened, CPD Chief Gary Gacek asked the SBI to handle the investigation into this officer-involved shooting.

"This incident frightened a lot of people at the mall and it’s understandable that many people will have questions about what happened here today," McGhee said.

The mall was closed and eventually cleared of workers and shoppers. No officers, shoppers or mall employees were injured.

McGhee said the Concord Police Department commends the mall for having a plan and sticking with it when the incident happened.

"The Concord Mills Mall has policies and plans in place for a terrible situation like this and I want to give them credit for following those plans and helping with the early investigation," McGhee said.

CPD and the SBI is asking anyone with cell phone or video footage or saw this incident, to contact the SBI at 980-781-3000 and provide that information.

Reporters asked several questions and many of the responses were that it was too early in the investigation.

"There’s a lot of investigation that will be done in the coming days and weeks by the SBI," McGhee said. "The Concord Police Department will be as transparent as the law allows us to be while also ensuring that we aren’t jeopardizing the SBI’s investigation."