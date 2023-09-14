The VUE Charlotte provides luxury living and the lifestyle you've been waiting for! We offer spacious Studio Apartments to jaw dropping 3 bedroom Penthouses. Experience amazing amenities such as a 24/7 Concierge service, his and her Spa, a private Sky Lounge, indoor game rooms, and more. Observe the Charlotte Knights Ballpark, and the Carolina Panthers Stadium, Select homes have city views and even the North Carolina Mountains. This home offers a Studio apartment. Brown and Gold Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, soft closing cabinets, and hardwood flooring throughout. Front load washer and dryer included. Full patio with skyline view. This home is on the 8th floor