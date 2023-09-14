Beautifully remodeled one bedroom ranch-style unit in Historic Elizabeth on E 7th Street near N. Laurel Avenue. White kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator with icemaker, smooth-top range, over-the-range microwave & dishwasher. Kitchen island with barstool seating. Refinished oak hardwood flooring throughout. Beautifully tiled bath and fixtures. Updated lighting throughout. Six panel doors. Ceiling fans. Freshly painted throughout. Energy efficient dual-paned windows. Central air conditioning and gas heat. Front & rear driveway & parking. Water included. All lawn maintenance included. Convenient to restaurants, hospitals & downtown Charlotte. This unique five-unit ranch-style vintage building offers a wonderful alternative to the more common larger multi-tenant apartment complexes.