Gorgeous unit in the Gateway Lofts has granite countertops in the kitchen with a backsplash and stainless appliances. A great view from living area or the upstairs bedroom! This one is ready for you! True urban loft with exposed brick accent wall - and your reserved parking space on the same level as your unit! Updated bathroom and shower plus fantastic closet system. There is a washer/dryer for your use. Just minutes to everything - Panthers football, BB&T Park, uptown dining and entertainment plus enjoy the coffee and eats at Gateway Village! Please note Renters Insurance is required.
1 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $1,750
