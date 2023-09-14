Beautifully remodeled over-sized one bedroom apartment unit in Historic Elizabeth on E. 7th Street near Pecan Avenue. The unit features upgraded white kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, black appliances including a refrigerator with ice-maker, a smooth-top range, an over-the-range microwave, a dishwasher & a front-load washer & dryer. Refinished original oak hardwood flooring throughout. Beautifully tiled bath and fixtures. New lighting throughout. Ceiling fans. Freshly painted throughout. Energy efficient dual-paned vinyl windows. New central air conditioning & gas heating. Covered balcony overlooking E. 7th Street. Dual driveways & rear parking area. Water and all lawn maintenance included. Convenient to restaurants, hospitals & downtown Charlotte. This unique four-unit vintage building offers a wonderful alternative to the more common larger & noisy multi-tenant apartment complexes.