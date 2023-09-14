The VUE Charlotte provides luxury living and the lifestyle you've been waiting for! We offer spacious Studio Apartments to jaw dropping 3 bedroom Penthouses. Experience amazing amenities such as a 24/7 Concierge service, his and her Spa, a private Sky Lounge, indoor game rooms, and more. Observe the Charlotte Knights Ballpark, and the Carolina Panthers Stadium, Select homes have city views and even the North Carolina Mountains. This unit offers a Lofted 1 bed, 1.5 bathroom. 24 ft ceiling with floor-to-ceiling windows. Brown & Black Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Soft Closing Cabinets, Hardwood Flooring downstairs, Front Loader Washer and Dryer included. Full patio with a sunset view. This home is on the 11th floor.